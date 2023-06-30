ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Evidence seized during a parole search in Elkins showed that drug deals were being conducted over Facebook Messenger.

James Hinchman

On June 28, troopers with the Randolph County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were asked to assist with a parole home visit at a residence on Davis Street in Elkins, according to a criminal complaint.

Shelby Bennett

When officers arrived, they made contact with an individual who “attempted to conceal potential contraband,” and observed James Hinchman, 40, of Belington; and Shelby Bennett, 28, of Monterville, who were in a room in a garage at the residence, officers said.

Officers then performed a search of the area and located a device used for smoking methamphetamine, three-fourths of a Suboxone strip, “numerous” syringes and clear plastic bags, according to the complaint.

During a search of a cell phone found in the incident, officers located a conversation on Facebook Messenger “which detailed Hinchman procuring approximately 1.25-1.50 grams of a substance and agree on a price for sale,” officers said.

Hinchman and Bennett have each been charged with possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy, and they are being held at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $50,000 cash-only bail each.