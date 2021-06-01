2 people charged after officers find ‘a large crystal rock substance’ during vehicle search in Star City

STAR CITY, W.Va. — Two people have been charged after officers find “a large crystal rock substance” during a vehicle search in Star City.

Patrick Bena

On May 31, officers with the Star City Police Department were conducting a routine patrol in the area of the Motel 6 located in Star City, according to a criminal complaint.

During that time, officers observed a white 2012 Jeep Patriot with two occupants, later identified as Patrick Bena, 52, of Morgantown; and Jewelie George, 28, of Westover, and made contact with them, officers said.

When officers asked Bena what they were doing in the parking lot, he replied “they were looking for a hotel that had better pricing,” and when asked if either had a license they replied that they did not, according to the complaint.

Jewelie George

Officers then asked Bena if he would consent to a vehicle search, and he said “that was fine,” and during that time, officers were advised that George and Bena’s licenses had been revoked, and that Bena had a capias warrant for a protective order violation, officers said.

After placing Bena into custody for the warrant, officers asked George if they could search the vehicle, and she gave consent; officers then found “a large crystal rock substance” in the passenger door, according to the complaint.

Also in the vehicle, officers found “three large containers” full of needles, a “large quantity” of small bags, as well as cell phones; a search of George’s person resulted in officers finding a “meth pipe” in her bra, as well as “large quantities” of U.S. currency in her wallet, officers said.

Bena and George have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail.