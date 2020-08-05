2 people charged after officers find drugs during routine traffic stop in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Two people have been charged after officers said they found drugs in the vehicle during a routine traffic stop in Harrison County.

Nicholas Swiger

On Aug. 4, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department performed a traffic stop on a gold Mercedes Benz on Harrison Street in Clarksburg for running a traffic light and having defective equipment, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers then made contact with the vehicle’s driver, identified as Nicholas Swiger, 19, of Clarksburg, who advised officers that he did not have a license, officers said, but while Swiger provided the officers with the vehicle’s insurance and registration, a K9 unit with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrived on scene.

Hannah Murphy

The K9 performed a free air sniff of the area around the vehicle and indicated “the odor of narcotics” on the vehicle, at which point officers told Swiger and his passenger, identified as Hannah Murphy, 20, of Clarksburg, to exit the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Upon a search of the vehicle, officers said they found a green bag which contained a bag with a crystal-like substance presumed to be methamphetamine, as well as a bag with a green leafy substance presumed to be marijuana in individually packaged yellow bags.

Officers also found a cigarette pack which held presumed marijuana, as well as a “small amount” of presumed methamphetamine underneath the driver’s seat along with a set of scales in the vehicle’s center console, according to the complaint.

Swiger and Murphy have both been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are both being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.