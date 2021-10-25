2 people charged after officers find drugs during suspicious vehicle check in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Two people have been charged after officers found drugs during a suspicious vehicle check in Bridgeport.

Corey Ellis

On Oct. 23, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department responded to a residence on Grand Avenue in Bridgeport in reference to a call of a suspicious vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

While en route, officers learned that Corey Ellis, 26, of Clarksburg, was in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and that Kaitlyn Baker, 28, of Bridgeport, was a passenger, officers said.

Kaitlyn Baker

When officers arrived on scene, they had a K9 unit perform a free-air sniff of the area of the vehicle which resulted in a positive indication for narcotics, according to the complaint.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found a 9mm handgun, multiple bags containing 7.61 grams of presumed methamphetamine, a pill container with presumed fentanyl, a pill bottle containing “an unknown blue powdery substance,” two sets of scales, as well as multiple bags and packaging materials, officers said.

Ellis and Baker have been charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $20,000 bond.