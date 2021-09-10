2 people charged after officers find drugs while responding to shoplifting call in White Hall

WHITE HALL, W.Va. — Two people have been charged after officers find drugs while responding to a shoplifting call in White Hall.

On Sept. 9, officers with the White Hall Police Department received a call from a Wal-Mart employee who attempted to stop a female for shoplifting, according to a criminal complaint.

Tymone Pang-Mundie

Officers were told that the female, identified later as Tymone Pang-Mudie, 38, of Worthington, had “tried to steal clothes,” and later left the store in an SUV driven by a man later identified as Jacquain Crawford, 35, of Brooklyn, New York, officers said.

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department later stopped the vehicle in the Wal-Mart parking lot, and when officers arrived, deputies had already placed Pang-Mudie into custody, according to the complaint.

Officers noted that the vehicle smelled “strongly of the odor of marijuana,” and for this reason, officers began a probable cause search which resulted in locating a black bag pushed under the passenger seat, officers said.

Jacquain Crawford

Inside the bag, officers located 0.87 grams of presumed cocaine divided into four bags, 30 Oxycodone pills divided into two bags, 0.22 grams of presumed marijuana, as well as a Taurus PT 738 .380 ACP pistol with two bullets in its magazine, according to the complaint.

Pang-Mudie has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a felony. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.

Crawford has been charged with being a prohibited person possessing a firearm, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a felony. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.