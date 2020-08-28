2 people charged after officers find evidence of them producing “moonshine” at their home in Barrackville

BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. — Two Marion County residents have been charged after officers said they found evidence that they made homemade moonshine at their home in Barrackville.

Destiny Helton

On Aug. 28, officers with the Barrackville Police Department performed an investigation and discovered that two individuals were “making homemade moonshine” at a residence in Barrackville, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers obtained a search warrant, they found an “unlawful operation of plant manufacturing distilled spirits” at the residence of Glen Anderson, 21; and Destiny Helton, 21, both of Barrackville, officers said.

Glen Anderson

Inside the home, officers found “all the components of a moonshine distillery” and a 5-gallon bucket which Helton advised officers that it contained “peach mash,” as well as a mason jar of “clear alcohol” which Helton informed officers was “homemade moonshine,” according to the complaint.

Also in the home, officers said they found “components for a clandestine lab” and “marijuana cigarettes”; during their Miranda interview, Heflin and Anderson said that they “had been making moonshine for approximately 3 weeks.”

Heflin and Anderson are charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and unlawful operation of plant manufacturing distilled spirits. They are both being held in North Central Regional Jail.