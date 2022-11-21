Joseph Ramsey

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people were charged after officers found fentanyl during a welfare check in Clarksburg.

On Nov. 18, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department were dispatched to the Mountain Mart on Buckhannon Pike in Clarksburg for a welfare check on two individuals, according to a criminal complaint.

Claressia Chadwell

When officers arrived on scene, Claressia Chadwell, 26; and Joseph Ramsey, 37, both of Clarksburg, had gotten out of their vehicle, and officers noticed “a plastic bag with white pills on the driver’s seat,” officers said.

A search of the vehicle was then conducted which resulted in officers locating 14.6 grams of fentanyl, six Oxycodone pills, a Buprenophine pill and a set of digital scales, according to the complaint.

Ramsey and Chadwell have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail.