STAR CITY, W.Va. — Two people have been charged after officers find marijuana and a “large amount” of U.S. currency which one defendant claimed was “for bills” in Star City.

On Nov. 4, officers with the Star City Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Fusion for driving 36 miles per hour in a posted 25 mile-per-hour zone, according to a criminal complaint.

Isaac Iglesias

Officers then made contact with the vehicle’s driver, Isaac Iglesias, 23, of Morgantown, and while running Iglesias’ information, officers “could smell the distinct odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle,” officers said.

At that point, officers asked Iglesias when the last time someone had smoked in the vehicle, to which Iglesias stated “something about smoking before at the house,” according to the complaint.

Officers then removed Iglesias, as well as a passenger identified as Victoria Dieffenbach, 24, of Thornton, Colorado, from the vehicle before conducting a probable cause search, officers said.

After Iglesias advised officers there was “possibly a joint in the area of the sun visor,” officers found “a small baggie of weed” as well as a set of scales in the vehicle’s center console, according to the complaint.

Victoria Dieffenbach

A search of Dieffenbach’s bag then occurred, which resulted in officers locating “a large quantity of U.S. currency,” and when officers asked Dieffenbach what she did for work, she replied that “she was a dancer,’ officers said.

When officers moved to the vehicle’s trunk, they noticed “an immediate change in behavior” in Iglesias and Dieffenbach, according to the complaint.

Inside the trunk, officers located “a shoebox which contained a large amount of marijuana”; Dieffenbach then told officers that “she smokes it but Iglesias helps pay for it,” officers said.

Officers then seized the marijuana, as well as the currency found, which amounted to approximately $1,100 which Dieffenbach stated was “for her bills,” according to the complaint.

Iglesias and Dieffenbach are charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $15,000 bond.