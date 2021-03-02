2 people charged after officers find pills during traffic stop in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Two people have been charged after officers find pills during a routine traffic stop in Bridgeport.

Derrick Bunnell

On February 14, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department performed a traffic stop on a vehicle at mile marker 121 on I-79 southbound, according to a criminal complaint.

While performing the traffic stop, a K-9 unit from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department assisted on the scene, and the K-9 alerted officers to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, officers said.

Upon a search of the vehicle, officers observed “a large amount” of clear bags and cash within the vehicle; there were “several” pills which the vehicle’s occupants, identified as Derrick Bunnell, 38; and Melissa Bunnell, 34, both of Hepzibah, did not have a prescription for, according to the complaint.

Melissa Bunnell and Derrick Bunnell have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Derrick Bunnell is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.