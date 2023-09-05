PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — Law enforcement in Barbour County seized two bottles of unlabeled Xanax and drug paraphernalia after pulling over an impaired driver over the weekend.

On Sept. 3, deputies with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department observed a vehicle cross into the other lane of traffic while near the Mountaineer Mart in Philippi, according to a criminal complaint.

Upon performing a traffic stop on the vehicle, deputies made contact with the driver, Edmund Cogar, 49, and the passenger, Heather Cogar, 48, both of Clarksburg, and noted that Edmund was “slow responding” and “droopy eyed” and had slurred speech, the complaint said.

Edmund Cogar Heather Cogar

When officers with the Philippi Police Department arrived on scene, they noticed Heather “try to conceal an item from officers,” and a search of the vehicle was then conducted, officers said.

The complaint said that during the search, officers located two unlabeled bottles of Xanax and three “snorting straws” with “fresh powder inside,” one of which “was found in Heather’s hand that she was attempting to conceal.” During this time, “Edmund continued to almost fall asleep,” according to the complaint.

After officers asked Edmund to perform a series of sobriety tests, he “was unable to do” so, and “admitted to taking multiple prescribed medications,” officers said.

Heather and Edmund have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.