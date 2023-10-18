COWEN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people have been charged after troopers found drugs while responding to a call of them being passed out at a gas pump in Webster County.

On Oct. 16, troopers with the Webster County detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a call about two individuals being passed out in a vehicle at GoMart in Cowen, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, they observed a vehicle “parked at a gas pump while it was running” with “a small, clear container that had a white, crystal-like substance” troopers suspected to be methamphetamine, troopers said.

Troopers then removed Michael Stover, 27, of Summersville; and Makayla Thompson, 25, of Dixie, from the vehicle and placed them into custody before performing a search, according to the complaint.

Michael Stover Makayla Thompson

During the search, troopers located one yellow vial with two rocks of suspected methamphetamine, one green vial “approximately halfway full” of suspected methamphetamine, one small clear jar of suspected methamphetamine, three bags of suspected marijuana, one marijuana “blunt” and 100 clear bags, troopers said.

Stover and Thompson have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in Central Regional Jail.