2 people charged after Preston County traffic stop results in deputies finding meth

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — Two people have been charged after a traffic stop in Preston County resulted in deputies finding methamphetamine.

On Mar. 29, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department performed a traffic stop on a Jeep Cherokee for having a brake light out, according to a criminal complaint.

Corey Cuppett

When they made contact with the vehicle’s driver, Corey Cuppett, 41, of Morgantown, they noticed the vehicle’s passenger, Crystal Henson, 36, of Terra Alta, “was fidgeting as if unable to control her bodily movements,” deputies said.

Deputies asked if there were any controlled substances in the vehicle, “to which both deliberately looked away and mumbled that there wasn’t anything,” according to the complaint.

When deputies asked Cuppett and Henson to exit the vehicle, Henson advised deputies that “she had a pistol,” which deputies located beneath her person, and identified it as a loaded Smith and Wesson SD 40 with 14 rounds in its magazine, deputies said.

At that time, deputies had a K9 unit perform an open air sniff near the vehicle, which resulted in a positive indication on the driver’s door, deputies then performed a search of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

During the search, deputies found a safe which contained a set of scales, measure weight, several bags, a green jar with 8 grams of presumed methamphetamine and a white jar with 4 grams of presumed methamphetamine, deputies said.

Crystal Henson

In Henson’s bag, deputies found a “pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine, as well as another pipe,” according to the complaint.

After being read her Miranda rights, Henson stated that “she sells the methamphetamine for 50 dollars a half gram and 100 for a full gram,” but that she had told Cuppett “not to speak about the drugs,” deputies said.

Deputies also located $1,065 in cash in Cuppett’s pocket, according to the complaint.

Cuppett and Henson have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.