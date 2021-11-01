2 people charged after routine traffic stop in Elkins results in officers finding drugs and other paraphernalia

ELKINS, W.Va. — Two people have been charged after a routine traffic stop in Elkins resulted in officers finding drugs and other paraphernalia.

Anthony Mack

On Oct. 29, officers with the Elkins Police Department were conducing a routine patrol in the area of Harrison Avenue when they saw a blue Cadillac Escalade traveling toward Randolph Avenue in Elkins, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers then performed a traffic stop on the vehicle on Randolph Avenue, during which time they “observed the occupants in the vehicle shuffling around frantically in the center console,” officers said.

When officers approached the vehicle, they made contact with driver, Anthony Mack, 40, Zanesville, Ohio, and gave the officers’ requested information but “began to get defensive,” according to the complaint.

After officers removed Mack from the vehicle and performed a patdown search for officers’ safety, Mack “began pacing back and forth,” and when asked to remain calm and stand still, he failed to comply and had to be detained, officers said.

Shelby Holloman

At that time, Mack advised that there was nothing in the vehicle, and officers asked the passenger, Shelby Holloman, 29, of Columbus, Ohio, to exit the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Holloman then asked officers if she could retrieve her drink, to which officers said she could, and when she went into the vehicle, she “turned toward the center console of the vehicle and poured the water into a cup in the cup holder” before she “exited without retrieving her cup of water,” officers said.

After a K9 unit indicated the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, officers performed a search and located a “large amount of a crystal like substance consistent with methamphetamine in the bottom” of a cup filled with water, as well as more meth in an empty cup, according to the complaint.

In addition to presumed methamphetamine, during the search, officers also found a set of digital scales, multiple cell phones, sandwich bags, a small bag of presumed marijuana and $1,793 in cash, officers said.

Mack and Holloman have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.