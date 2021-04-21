2 people charged after search of a hotel room in Morgantown turns up drugs and cash

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two people have been charged after a search of a hotel room in Morgantown.

Joshua Witt

On Apr. 20, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department “learned through investigation” that a man wanted out of Pennsylvania on felony drug charges who “was operating a possible stolen silver colored Jeep Liberty,” according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies located the Jeep at a parking garage on Waterfront Place and confirmed that the vehicle had been reported as stolen, at which point deputies began surveillance of the parking garage, deputies said.

After some time, deputies observed an individual identified as Joshua Witt, 34, “placing items inside the vehicle,” at which point deputies approach in “a fully marked police cruiser with emergency lights activated,” according to the complaint.

At that point, deputies “began giving commands” for Witt “to put his hands up,” but he “refused commands numerous times,” at which point deputies “had to physically take [Witt] to the ground,” deputies said.

Kaylee Rice

When Witt was taken to the ground, deputies found a gun “in the small of [his] back,” and also observed “a a back of meth and a large folded bundle of currency on his person,” according to the complaint.

Deputies learned a woman, identified as Kaylee Rice, 26, of Morgantown, was staying in a hotel room with Witt, and when deputies obtained a search warrant for the hotel room, they found “a large amount” of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine, deputies said.

Also during the search, deputies located U.S. currency, set of scales, packaging material and a ledger, according to the complaint.

Rice and Witt have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail.