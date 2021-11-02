2 people charged after Shinnston Police find evidence of drug sales while reviewing cell phone data

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

SHINNSTON, W.Va. — Two people have been charged after Shinnston Police find evidence of drug sales while reviewing cell phone data.

Cathy Ewers

On Nov. 1, officers with the Shinnston Police Department were reviewing data received from a cell phone which they had received as the result of a warrant, according to a criminal complaint.

The cell phone’s carrier, Cathy Ewers, 47, of Shinnston, had “numerous conversations on different text messaging applications which were directly related to unlawful distribution of controlled substances,” officers said.

In those messages, Ewers and another individual, David Smith, 32, of Shinnston, identified themselves; officers were also able to learn about “selling/buying prices, meeting locations, the trading of goods or other illegal drugs, the name and/or street name of the substances, and contacts with co-conspirators,” as a result of Ewers’ phone data, according to the complaint.

Ewers and Smith have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories