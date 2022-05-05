WESTON, W.Va. — Two people have been charged after task force members find drugs in the hood of a vehicle during a traffic stop in Weston.

On May 4, members of the Mountain Lakes Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force were conducting surveillance on the Go-Mart on W.Va. Rt. 33 in Weston when they observed a tan vehicle being driven by a man involved in an ongoing drug investigation, according to a criminal complaint.

Ricky Townsend

Task force members later located the vehicle on Sunset Road, and “trying to avoid law enforcement,” the vehicle’s driver turned back onto W.Va. Rt. 33 and then onto Sauls Run Road without using a turn signal.

At that time, task force members performed a traffic stop of the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Ricky Townsend, 61; and the passenger, Carmen McCue, 52, and while speaking with Townsend, he gave “consent to search the truck stating, ‘Go ahead, there is nothing in the truck’,” according to the complaint.

Carmen McCune

During that time, two bags of presumed methamphetamine and U.S. currency were found in McCue’s purse, and a K9 unit with the Weston Police Department was then dispatched to perform a free air sniff of the area of the vehicle, task force members said.

When the K9 gave a positive indication for narcotics, task force members looked under the hood of the truck, and “by the battery [they] located a plastic shopping bag containing two zip-top bags with a large amount of crystal substance,” according to the complaint.

On Townsend’s person, task force members found “a large amount” of U.S. currency.

Townsend and McCue have been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and conspiracy. Townsend is being held in Central Regional Jail on $60,000 bond. McCune is being held in Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.