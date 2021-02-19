2 people charged after task force members search on Morgantown residence

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two people have been charged after members of the Mon Metro Drug Task Force executed a search on a Morgantown residence.

Alvin Gist

On Feb. 18, officers with the Mon Metro Drug Task Force and troopers with the West Virginia State Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Van Vooris Rd., according to a criminal complaint.

Joann Moss

Upon performing the search warrant, officers came in contact with Joann Moss, 39, of Morgantown; and Alvin Gist, 38, of Detroit, Michigan, whom officers were attempting to “seek evidence” that the two did “possess with the intent to deliver controlled substances,” officers said.

During the search, officers said they found “bulk” heroin, cocaine base, marijuana, methamphetamine and Oxycodone all “individually packaged for retail level sale,” as well as a set of scales.

Moss and Gist have been charged with four counts of possession with intent. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $200,000 bond.