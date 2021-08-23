2 people charged after traffic stop in Clarksburg results in officers finding ‘large amount’ of methamphetamine

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Two people have been charged after a traffic stop in Clarksburg resulted in officers finding “a large amount” of methamphetamine.

Danae Satterfield

On Aug. 18, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee “for items hanging from the rearview mirror,” according to a criminal complaint.

When the vehicle stopped on Murphys Run Road in Clarksburg, officers made contact with the vehicle’s driver, Danae Satterfield, 30, of Fairmont; and the passenger, James Gillespie, 45, of Clarksburg, officers said.

James Gillespie

As officers were waiting for a response from the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, a K9 unit was deployed to perform a free air sniff of the area of the vehicle which indicated for the presence of narcotics at the rear passenger door, according to the complaint.

Upon a probable cause search of the vehicle, officers located a .38 special revolver, as well as a bag containing a “large amount” of presumed methamphetamine in a green Crown Royal bag located in the rear hatch of the vehicle where the spare tire should be, officers said.

The substance tested positive as methamphetamine, and “neither occupant would claim the narcotics or .38 special revolver,” according to the complaint.

Satterfield and Gillespie have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail.