2 people charged after traffic stop in Harrison County results in deputies finding narcotics

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Two people have been charged after a traffic stop in Harrison County results in deputies finding narcotics.

Chaz Labno

On June 17, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were patrolling the area of Main Street and Marshall Avenue in Clarksburg when they observed an orange Mitsubishi Eclipse “with a fraudulent inspection sticker,” according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies when performed a traffic stop on the vehicle, they made contact with the driver, identified as Chaz Labno, 28, of Stonewood, at which point a K9 unit arrived to perform a free air sniff of the vehicle, deputies said.

The K9 indicated the presence of narcotics on the driver’s door, which resulted in a probable cause search of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Harley Harvey

During the search, deputies found narcotics on a passenger of the vehicle, identified as Harley Harvey, 18, of Beckley, in the amount of 11 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of marijuana, as well as “empty bags used to commonly package narcotics for resale,” deputies said.

Harvey has been charged with two counts of possession with intent and two counts of conspiracy. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.

Labno has been charged with two counts of conspiracy. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $15,000 bond.