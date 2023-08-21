REYNOLDSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people have been charged after troopers said they found drugs during a traffic stop in Harrison County.

Christopher Reed

On Aug. 17, troopers with the Harrison County detachment of the West Virginia State Police observed a vehicle fail to come to a complete stop at an intersection on Wilsonburg Road near Reynoldsville, according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers said they then performed a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, identified as Christopher Reed, 40, of Reynoldsville, and “could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from within the passenger compartment.”

Frank Nice

Troopers said that while speaking with Reed, he “was reluctant to answer, showing signs of possible impairment including bloodshot eyes, drowsiness, droopy eyelids and eyelid tremors.” However, the rear passenger, identified as Frank Nice, of Reynoldsville, claimed he had been the one drinking, according to the complaint.

Later, troopers said they asked Reed to exit the vehicle and perform a series of field sobriety tests, in which he showed signs of impairment. After Reed was placed under arrest, troopers said a K9 unit was alerted to possible narcotics in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle was performed and resulted in methamphetamine, marijuana, a “methamphetamine fentanyl blend,” two sets of digital scales, plastic packaging, portioning spoons and $3,120 in U.S. currency, according to the complaint.

Reed and Nice have been charged with multiple counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are both being held in North Central Regional Jail.