WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people are facing felony drug charges after troopers pulled their vehicle over for a dead inspections sticker and found drugs.

Sarah Willis

On Aug. 26, troopers with the Doddridge County detachment of the West Virginia State Police observed a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker and performed a traffic stop while in the area of Long Run Road in West Union, according to a criminal complaint.

John Sutton

While speaking with the vehicle’s occupants, Sarah Willis, 34, and John Sutton, 38, troopers observed “a small glass smoking device in the floor of the vehicle” and asked Willis to exit the vehicle, troopers said.

Troopers asked Willis if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, and she replied there was not and gave consent for troopers to search the vehicle, at which point troopers asked Sutton to also exit the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Upon search the vehicle, troopers located a container with presumed methamphetamine in the center console, as well as a backpack containing a set of digital scales, clear bags, $119 in cash, and a green plastic box with “multiple containers concealing a white rock-like substance,” troopers said.

Willis has been charged with conspiracy to deliver drugs and is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,012 surety/cash bail, and Sutton has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $20,012 cash-only bail.