KINGMONT, W.Va. — Two people have been charged after troopers found drugs in a Marion County hotel room.

On Feb. 15, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a drug tip that a woman “currently had a lot of methamphetamine and guns” at her room at the Super 8 Motel in Kingmont, according to a criminal complaint.

Terra Sherman

Troopers arrived at the motel room with a K9 unit, and entered after announcing their presence. They “noted one large pit bull and one white female standing beside a weapon on the night stand,” troopers said.

The woman was identified as Terra Sherman, 37, of Fairmont, and troopers “had her secure the pit bull” and then spoke with her. During that time, troopers obtained consent for a search of the room, according to the complaint.

Jacob Harris

During the search, which resulted in troopers locating more than 8 ounces of meth, 9.5 grams of fentanyl, three pistols, a “large amount” of money, sets of scales and packaging materials, Sherman told troopers “she was selling drugs from her room over the last 14 days,” troopers said.

Later, in an interview, Sherman stated that Jacob Harris, 31, of Fairmont, “was in possession of 2 ounces of methamphetamine that came from her room, and he was to sell it and bring her back $1,100”; a search of Sherman’s phone confirmed her statement, according to the complaint.

Troopers then waited for Harris to arrive at the motel room, and when he pulled into the parking lot, troopers and the K9 unit made contact with him; a search of his person resulted in troopers finding meth, fentanyl and more than $1,100 in cash, troopers said.

Sherman has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,012 bond.

Harris has been charged with conspiracy to possession with intent to deliver. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.