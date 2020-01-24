2 people charged following traffic stop on I-68 across W.Va./Md. border

McHENRY, Md. – Two people have been arrested after troopers said they recovered heroin and a stolen firearm during a traffic stop on I-68 just across the West Virginia/Maryland border.

On Thursday, January 23, at approximately 2:54 p.m. troopers stopped a vehicle on I-68 at mile marker 3 for traffic violations, according to a press release from Maryland State Police.

Troopers said the driver, Emily Louise McQueary, of Campbellsville, Kentucky was found to be in possession of approximately one ounce of heroin. The release stated the heroin was recovered after a search of McQueary’s person and was packaged for sale.

The release also stated a stolen handgun was located within reach of McQueary and the front seat passenger, Deondrick Kenard Davis, 39, also of Campbellsville, Kentucky. Troopers said a check of the firearm revealed it was listed as stolen from Kentucky. Troopers also said Davis was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

McQueary was charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance (CDS) with intent to distribute heroin, possession of marijuana and firearm-related charges; and Davis was charged with firearm-related charges according to the release. Both subjects were held without bond.