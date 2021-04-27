2 people charged for having children in a vehicle while firing shots at Marion County residence

MANNINGTON, W.Va. — Two people have been charged for having children in a vehicle while they fired shots at a residence in Marion County.

Richard Craig

On Apr. 26, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to a shots fired call in the area of Whetstone Road near Mannington, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived to speak with the caller, they observed a silver Dodge Nitro drive past the house, and while it passed deputies “heard multiple gunshots being fired toward the residence,” deputies said.

Deputies saw “two individuals hanging out the car windows,” and then performed a “small pursuit,” at which point they made contact with Richard Craig, 36, of Fredricksburg, Ohio, who “admitted to firing shots toward the house,” according to the complaint.

Theresa Martin

Craig told deputies that he and the driver, Theresa Martin, 51, of Mannington, had planned “to fire rounds at the house,” and that the owner “was not home,” deputies said.

During the stop, deputies “observed two small children inside the vehicle,” and that “[t]hey were present during the shots fired,” according to the complaint.

Craig has been charged with wanton endangerment and conspiracy to commit a felony. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.

Martin has been charged with gross child neglect and conspiracy to commit a felony. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.