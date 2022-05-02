ELKINS, W.Va. — Two people have been charged after deputies found a “large amount” of meth during a trespassing complaint at an Elkins residence.

On April 29, deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of two people trespassing in a home in the Aero Trailer Park in Elkins, according to a criminal complaint.

Regan Phares

When deputies arrived on scene, they made contact with Regan Phares, 41, and Dakota Marco, 20, who were both inside the home, deputies said.

Deputies found Phares “asleep on a bed,” and Marco “was seated inside near the entrance to the residence.” While in the room with Phares, deputies saw “a large fragment of a clear color crystal-like substance lying in plain view” next to a smoking device, according to the complaint.

When deputies spoke with Phares, “she appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance” and her “eyes were glassy and bloodshot and her speech was slow and mumbled,” deputies said.

Dakota Marco

Upon speaking with Phares and Marco, the two said that “they had been allowed to stay there by the primary resident of the trailer” and “both denied possessing controlled substances,” according to the complaint.

At that time, however, Phares admitted to being under the influence of meth, but continued to deny possessing it. Marco stated that he did not know if Phares still had meth, but he told deputies that she had obtained some from someone named ‘Bill’ at the Four Seasons Motel, deputies said.

During a search of the trailer, deputies found a “large amount” of presumed meth, a set of scales and “numerous items” which appeared to belong to Phares, according to the complaint.

Phares has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $15,000 bond.

Marco was taken into custody on a Capias. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail without bond.