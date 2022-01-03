2 people charged for meth after traffic stop in Upshur County

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Two people have been charged after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop in Upshur County.

Ricky Mathes

On Dec. 31, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department performed a traffic stop on a silver Chevy Impala on Rt. 20 South in Upshur County, according to a press release sent by the sheriff’s office.

As deputies approached, they “detected the strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle,” and deputies came in contact with the vehicle’s occupants, Ricky Mathes, 60, Jennifer Linger, 21, both of Rock Cave. Mathes “appeared to be nervous and under the influence,” deputies said.

Jennifer Linger

After deputies saw “a marijuana grinder” in plain view inside the vehicle, they performed a search and they found approximately 14 grams of meth, sets of digital scales and plastic bags, according to the release.

While deputies were speaking with Mathes, he “showed signs of impairment and admitted to using controlled substances prior to driving,” deputies said.

Linger has been charged with conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, as well as possession of methamphetamine. Mathes has been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and DUI.