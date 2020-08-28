2 people charged in Bridgeport after a child in their care was found playing on the side of the road without supervision

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Two people from Bridgeport have been charged after a witness found a child in their care playing on the side of the road without supervision, police said.

On Aug. 27, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department responded a residence on W. Main St. in Bridgeport in reference to a child wandering around by the roadway alone, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived at the residence, they learned that Sean Humphrey 26, of Bridgeport, had left the front door of the residence open and went into his garage, which allowed a 23-month-old child to walk out the front door, officers said.

A witness later observed the child “playing on a bank and sidewalk parallel to Philadelphia Ave.” which is a “busy intersection with high traffic area,” and that the child was “without parental supervision,” according to the complaint.

The witness “had enough time to drive down the road and turn around and come back” at which point she spoke with the 23-month-old who tried to get into her car; also while speaking with a child a man in a silver truck drove by and told her “that is the second time this week the child has been outside by the road,” officers said.

Later, the witness knocked on the door at the residence on W. Main St. but received no response after the first few knocks, at which point the witness called 911 for assistance. However, when the witness called 911, Humphrey came to the door and took custody of the child, according to the criminal complaint.

An incident had previously occurred on Aug. 26 where the child had been outside of the Bridgeport residence “without parental supervision,” and during both incidents Dominique Feasel was present and also did not know the child’s whereabouts, officers said.

Humphrey and Feasel have both been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. They are both being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.