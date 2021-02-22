2 people charged in Clarksburg after traffic stop leads to officers finding drugs in a vehicle

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Two people have been charged in Clarksburg after police said a traffic stop lead to officers finding drugs in a vehicle.

Darrell Lattea

On Feb. 18, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department observed a black Nissan Xterra travelling south on W. Pike St. in Clarksburg cross the double yellow line into the oncoming lane of traffic near the area of Adamston Elementary School, according to a complaint.

Nioka Wriker

Officers then activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and performed a traffic stop on the vehicle at the Circle K where they made contact with the vehicle’s driver, identified as Darrell Lattea, 35, of Salem, and advised him of the reason for the stop, officers said.

Also in the vehicle was a female passenger, identified as Nioka Wriker, 39, of Salem; a K9 unit was then deployed to perform a free-air sniff of the vehicle, which led to a positive indication for drugs inside the vehicle, according to the complaint.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found “multiple containers” of methamphetamine, a set of digital scales, bundles of small bags and “a large sum of cash,” officers said.

Lattea and Wriker have been charged with possession with intent and conspiracy to commit a felony. They are both being held in North Central Regional Jail.