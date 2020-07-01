2 people charged in Elkins after driving their vehicle to a gas station while under the influence of marijuana, police say

ELKINS, W.Va. — Two people have been charged with child neglect after driving a vehicle to a gas station in Elkins with a toddler inside while under the influence of marijuana, according to police.

On June 30, officers with the Elkins Police Department were advised that a blue Dodge Caliber with black paint on the rear fender was at the Go-Mart on Railroad Avenue in Elkins and that there were a male and female in the vehicle who looked to be under the influence of some substance with a child in the vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

Brandon Kausky

As officers were en route to the Go-Mart, they were informed that the vehicle had left and turned into the Gateway Apartments, after which officers did observe the Jeep Compass — not a Dodge Caliber — at the apartment complex, officers said.

When speaking with someone outside of the Gateway Apartments, officers learned which apartment the owner of the Jeep lived, and they made their way to the residence, according to the complaint.

At the residence, a woman, identified as Hollie Wilson, 27, of Elkins, opened the door and officers “smelled the strong odor of burnt marijuana,” coming from inside, officers said, and sitting on the couch was a man identified later as Brandon Kausky, 25, of Elkins.

When officers asked Wilson if she owned the Jeep, she said that she did, and officers then informed her as for the reason they were at her residence and that they could smell the scent of “burnt marijuana,” according to the complaint.

Hollie Wilson

In plain view, officers said they could see marijuana sitting on the coffee table, and Wilson informed the officers that “she had smoked some of the marijuana before she drove to the Go-Mart,” and officers also saw a female toddler in the home, as well.

During a check of the residence, officers found white pills, rolled one dollar bills with a white powder residue, a set of scales and a brown powder substance presumed to be heroin, as well as an M&M container with “roaches” in it and a glass container which contained “dabs” all within plain view or shown to officers by Wilson, according to the complaint.

There were also freezer bags which contained marijuana sticking out of a backpack in the living room, as well as “a large amount” of marijuana in multiple bags, as well as a bag containing a crystal-like substance of presumed methamphetamine which Kausky claimed was his, officers said.

Then, Kausky “made an excited utterance” to Wilson saying “That’s about $2,000 I could have made,” according to the complaint. After that, CPS removed the toddler from the home and officers seized Kausky and Wilson’s phones, according to the complaint.

Wilson has been charged with child neglect creating serious risk of injury. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.

Kausky has been charged with child neglect creating serious risk of injury and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.