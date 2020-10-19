2 people charged in Elkins after officers find ‘a substantial amount’ of methamphetamine during vehicle search

ELKINS, W.Va. — Two people have been charged in Elkins after officers said they found “a substantial amount” of methamphetamine during a search of a vehicle.

On Oct. 17, officers with the Elkins Police Department were conducting a routine patrol near the Mountaineer Mart on First Street in Elkins, according to a criminal complaint.

During that time, officers observed a male sitting in a Ford F250 “Davey” work truck in the parking lot of the Mountaineer Mart, and officers made contact with him, officers said.

Leonard Byers

While speaking with the male, identified as Leonard Byers, 30, of Elkins, officers observed a clear container in the back seat with “what appeared to be glass smoking devices for illicit substances,” according to the complaint.

When officers asked Byers what the container was, he replied ‘[O]h that’s just my weed bowl and stuff you know I smoke weed,’ officers said.

At that point, officers asked Byers and a female passenger in the vehicle, later identified as Jennifer Ross, 29, of Elkins, to exit the vehicle in order for officers to perform a search of the truck, according to the complaint.

Jennifer Ross

During the search, officers said they found bags, syringes, smoking devices and a set of scales which had a crystal-like substance of presumed methamphetamine on it, and officers also found “a substantial amount” of presumed methamphetamine in two separate bags inside of a tote with clothing.

Byers informed officers that the totes were his, and officers placed Byers and Ross into the back of their cruiser; officers also found several bags with “traces of a crystal like substance” inside, as well as a “green leafy like substance” of presumed marijuana, according to the complaint.

While being processed, Ross and Byers “began to argue back and forth on who’s[sic] ‘dope’ it was and who should be ‘taking the fall for it’,” officers said.

Officers then obtained a written consent to search Ross’ phone and “observed messages between [Ross and Byers] stating ‘You got any weed you want to trade’,” and Ross later admitted to “concealing a bag of a vegetative substance in her bra,” according to the complaint.

Byers and Ross have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy. They are both being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.