2 people charged in Elkins after routine traffic stop

ELKINS, W.Va. — Two people have been charged in Elkins after officers said they found drugs during a routine traffic stop.

On Oct. 18, officers with the Elkins Police Department were conducting a routine traffic patrol near the area of Davis Avenue in Elkins when they came upon a blue Pontiac G6 with no registration lights, according to a criminal complaint.

Donald Heckler

Officers then pulled over the vehicle at the Mountaineer Mart and made contact with the driver, Donald Heckler, 48, of Elkins, and also observed passengers in the vehicle, one of whom was identified as Peggy Heckler, 55, of Elkins, officers said.

Officers informed Donald Heckler why he had been pulled over and then asked him for his license, to which he replied that he did not have a driver’s license, according to the complaint.

Officers then asked for Donald Heckler’s date of birth and if “he had any, ‘[g]uns, [d]rugs, [b]ombs or [e]xplosive in the vehicle’,” at which point he said “No,” officers said.

At that point, officers asked Donald Heckler if they could perform a search of the vehicle, to which he stated ‘No I do not mind, go right ahead,’ at which point officers told the vehicle’s occupants to exit the vehicle so they could perform a search, according to the complaint.

Peggy Heckler

During the search, officers found a black zipper container with eight individually wrapped red bags containing presumed methamphetamine inside of Peggy Heckler’s purse and bra, as well as another four red bags of presumed methamphetamine; in her purse, officers found a metal container with a yellow bag containing presumed heroin, officers said.

In the back seat of the vehicle, officers found a Jennings Firearms .22 caliber pistol, and during that time, Donald Heckler said “he would, ‘take the fall for the dope'”; while being processed, Peggy Heckler told officers that “the only reason ‘they’ were doing this was to pay off her fines,” according to the complaint.

Donald and Peggy Heckler have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.