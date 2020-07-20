2 people charged in Glenville after officers find drug paraphernalia in same bed as sleeping infant

GLENVILLE, W.Va. — Two people have been charged in Glenville after officers said they found drug paraphernalia in the same bed as a sleeping infant.

On July 16, officers with the Glenville Police Department received a call to assist on a CPS investigation at a residence on River Street in Glenville, according to a criminal complaint.

Harley Barker

When officers arrived at the residence the CPS officer had already asked the home’s occupants, Tammy Triplett, 23, and Harley Barker, 19, both of Glenville, for consent to enter and perform a search of the premises, officers said.

Officers were told that there was an infant asleep on the bed in a room, which officers entered and described as being “an absolute disaster including dog feces on the floor that had been there long enough it was dry,” according to the complaint.

Also on the mantel, officers said they found a pistol “that was fully loaded with one in the chamber,” and in the same bed where the baby had been sleeping, officers found “three different marijuana pipes.”

Alongside the pipes, officers also found a case with multiple bags which Barker said “he had gotten marijuana and meth in and that he kept the bags,” and inside some of the bags was a white residue which Barker confirmed was methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Tammy Triplett

Barker then told officers that there were no other drugs in the residence but that there were some in in the car outside of the residence, and once they were outside, Barker handed officers three canisters and a “marijuana pipe,” officers said.

Inside two of the canisters was a green leafy substance which Barker told officers was marijuana, and in the third container was a “wax ball” which Barker told officers was a “marijuana resin ball,” according to the complaint.

A further search of the residence resulted in officers finding a 410 shotgun inside a black case behind a dresser in one of the bedrooms, officers said.

Barker and Triplett are charged with child neglect and possession. Both are being held in Central Regional Jail on $13,000 bond.