2 people charged in Kingwood after a welfare call of them being ‘passed out’ in vehicle results in officers finding methamphetamine

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — Two people have been charged in Kingwood after a welfare call of them being “passed out” in their vehicle resulted in officers finding methamphetamine.

On Apr. 7, officers with the Kingwood Police Department received a call to perform a welfare check at the Raymond Wolfe Center in Kingwood where a Honda was parked with three people “passed out” inside, according to a criminal complaint.

Destiny Moats

When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with Destiny Moats, 25, and Jason Moats, 26, both of Aurora, as well as a third individual, and Destiny “appeared to be high,” officers said.

Officers then asked Destiny to exit the vehicle, and while speaking with officers, Destiny said that she was “waiting for a friend in court,” and “denied being on drugs,” according to the complaint.

Destiny gave officers permission to search the vehicle and spoke with Jason, during which time officers “observed a green container” where Destiny had sat, and inside of the container officers found methamphetamine, officers said.

Jason Moats

When Jason exited the vehicle, officers observed him “dumping a bag of meth onto the floor of the car,” according to the complaint.

A search of Destiny and Jason’s persons, as well as their vehicle, resulted in officers locating a total of 23.6 grams of methamphetamine, some of which was packaged for individual sale; a set of scales, a “large quantity” of empty bags and a loaded .25 caliber handgun, officers said.

Destiny and James have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.

