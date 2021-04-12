2 people charged in Randolph County after a child in their care receives ‘laceration on her right knee’ while in their care

MILL CREEK, W.Va. — Two people have been charged in Randolph County after a child in their care received a “laceration on her right knee” while in their care.

On Apr. 9, troopers with the West Virginia State Police were dispatched to a residence in Mill Creek in reference to a call of a man under the influence of a controlled substance, according to a complaint.

Emery Grimes

Troopers learned that a man, identified as Emery Grimes, 39, of Mill Creek, “had placed an order at the restaurant and appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance,” and that he then “left the restaurant in a silver Ford Escape” which had an “unrestrained child in the vehicle,” troopers said.

Later that day, troopers located the Ford Escape parked at a laundromat in Mill Creek, and troopers saw a male and a female subject, identified as Grimes and Jessica Roberts, 35, of Mill Creek, going in and out of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

At one point, troopers observed Grimes carry a child out of the vehicle, and troopers then approached the vehicle to find Grimes with a 2-year-old girl “with her diaper down to her thighs and a fresh laceration on her right knee,” which was “heavily bleeding and appeared to be deep,” troopers said.

Jessica Roberts

Troopers then spoke to Roberts, who asked troopers to “look for a sock in her bag for the child,” and then troopers opened Roberts’ bag, they found a pill canister containing a white crystal-like substance of presumed methamphetamine, as well as six white circular pills, according to the complaint.

After finding the presumed narcotics, troopers then performed a patdown search of Grimes’ person and found two capped needles which “Grimes stated he did not want to say” what they were used for and that “he last used methamphetamine the morning of April 8,” troopers said.

While talking with Grimes, troopers asked how the child got cut, to which he replied the child “cut herself on a broken mirror in the vehicle,” and troopers then saw a broken mirror and blood on the rear passenger seat, as well as “a blue in color bag housing multiple baggies with a white in color residue consistent with methamphetamine” and within reach of the child, according to the complaint.

The child was transported to Davis Medical Center for evaluation, troopers said.

Grimes and Roberts have been charged with child neglect resulting in injury. They are being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.