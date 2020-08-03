2 people charged in Webster County after officers find drugs during traffic stop for stolen vehicle

COWEN, W.Va. — Two people have received drug charges in Webster County after officers said they perform a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle.

On July 31, officers with the Cowen Police Department observed a light blue vehicle with a registration that returned as stolen in NCIC and performed a traffic stop on it at the Y-Mart in Cowen, according to a criminal complaint.

Donald Chaffin

A male on the passenger side identfied as Donald Chaffin, 35, of Cowen, “immediately exited and walked towards the front of Y-Mart,” and “took his shirt off and started yelling,” at which point officers “loudly and clearly instructed” Chaffin to calm down, officers said.

After that, Chaffin ran toward the woods behind Y-Mart and officers chased him while “giving several loud and clear commands to stop running,” but while officers attempted to apprehend him, Chaffin punched one officer “in the right side of the jaw,” according to the complaint.

Chaffin then “proceeded to run through the thick brush in a wooded area,” but officers eventually apprehended Chaffin with the assistance of natural resources officers and troopers with the West Virginia State Police to “gain control” of Chaffin, officers said.

Monica Rice

During that time, the vehicle’s driver, identified as Monica Rice, 21, of Cowen, left the scene of the Y-Mart, but officers in cooperation with the Webster County Sheriff’s Department found her “walking in Willoughby Trailer Park across from the Y-Mart,” according to the criminal complaint.

After taking Rice into custody, officers reviewed footage from the Y-Mart and saw that Rice had put something behind the dumpster, which turned out to be a “zebra print bag containing several needles, a weight scale, clear plastic baggies and two plastic baggies containing a crystal like substance,” officers said.

The substance tested positive for methamphetamine, and Rice was found to not possess a valid operator’s permit and both Rice and Chaffin “made random utterances to having methamphetamine and they would test positive on a drug test for methamphetamine,” according to the complaint.

Chaffin has been charged with obstructing an officer, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, assault on an officer and fleeing on foot. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $27,548 bond.

Rice has been charged with obstructing an officers, driving without an operators and possession with intent. She is being held in Central Regional Jail on $23,536 bond.