FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Two people have been charged with child neglect following a call that they were “on the nod” at a Sheetz in Fairmont.

On March 9, officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to assist other officers with a traffic stop in progress taking place at the intersection of Maple and Pennsylvania avenues in Fairmont, according to the criminal complaint.

While on route, the responding officers learned that the stop had occurred because they “received a tip that a male and female were on the nod” in a vehicle at the Sheetz in Fairmont, and after officers located the vehicle, they performed a traffic stop, officers said.

Robert Grega

Once the stop was performed, officers were able to identify the driver as Robert Grega, 59, of Pleasant Valley, and the passenger as Heather Liedy, 44, of Fairmont, as well as a 14-year-old juvenile in the back seat of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

After making contact with Grega and Liedy, officers “advised them of the complaint and asked if they had ingested any illegal substance or if there was any illegal substances in the vehicle,” to which Grega and Liedy replied they had not, officers said.

Heather Liedy

At that point, a K9 unit was dispatched to perform a free air sniff of the vehicle which resulted in “a positive indication to narcotics being present,” and it was “at that point both Grega and Liedy admitted to having a quantity of crack-cocaine on their person,” according to the complaint. Both also “admitted to ingesting crack-cocaine earlier that day,” officers said.

During a search, officers located “a substantial amount of apparent crack-cocaine” on Grega’s person, as well as a purse in the back seat next to the 14-year-old juvenile which Liedy claimed possession of containing “a small amount of apparent crack-cocaine, as well as smoking paraphernalia with residue,” according to the complaint.

A full search resulted in officers located 8.48 grams of cocaine, 3.4 grams of “reclaimed residue from pipes,” 8.07 grams of a powder substance of cocaine and fentanyl, $370 in U.S. currency and a set of electronic scales, officers said.

Grega and Liedy have been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. Additionally, Grega has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; he is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $350,012 bond. Liedy is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,012 bond.