2 people charged with possession after trespassing in Barbour County, 1 brings drugs into jail

NORTON, W.Va. — Two people caught trespassing have been charged after police find drugs on their person, and more charges were added to one of them when she was found with drugs in the jail.

On Jan. 2, officers with the Philippi Police Department responded to a residence on South Main St. in Philippi in reference to a trespassing complaint, according to a criminal complaint.

Matt Mayle

When officers arrived on scene, they found two individuals: Matt Mayle, 39, and Brandy Salter, 50, of Buckhannon, according to the complaint. Upon a search of Mayle’s person, officers found two bags of a crystal-like substance of presumed methamphetamine and a container with a green leafy substance of presumed marijuana, officers said.

A search of Salter’s person resulted in officers finding a white powdery substance she said were “methamphetamine pipe scrapings,” according to the complaint.

As a result of this incident, Mayle and Salter were both charged with possession of a controlled substance. They were taken to Tygart Valley Regional Jail, where Mayle’s bond was set at $1,300 and Salter’s was set at $10,000 from Barbour County.

Brandy Salter

Later, when Salter was being processed at Tygart Valley Regional Jail, West Virginia State Police troopers were called in to assist in charging her for bringing controlled substances into the jail, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers arrived, troopers spoke to correctional officers at the jail and learned that Salter, who had been booked on charges unrelated to her bringing a controlled substance into the jail, was found with a “translucent crystalline substance” in her bra during a search, troopers said.

In that incident, Salter is charged with being an inmate in possession of a controlled substance. Bond for that charge is set at $1,500 from Randolph County.