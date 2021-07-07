2 people convicted in the death of a 5-year-old child sentenced to 15-to-life in prison

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Two people convicted in the death of a 5-year-old child in Clarksburg have been sentenced to 15-to-life in prison.

According to the Harrison County Prosecutor’s Office, Michelle Boggs, 49, and Peter Wodzinski, 33, both of Lost Creek, were sentenced on separate dates to a sentence of 15 years to life in prison for their role in the death of a 5-year-old boy.

Wodzinski was sentenced on June 24, and should he be released from prison, he must register in the child neglect and abuse database for 10 years, as well as have an imposed term of 50 years supervised release, according to the prosecutor’s office.

On Wednesday, Boggs was sentenced to the same terms as Wodzinski; both were seen before Harrison County Circuit Judge James Matish.

A third defendant in the same incident, Chasity Wodzinski, 30, of Lost Creek, has yet to be tried.