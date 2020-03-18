2 people given drug charges in Elkins after police perform traffic stop for incorrect registration

ELKINS, W.Va. — Two people have been charged for possession with intent deliver in Elkins after police perform a traffic stop for incorrect registration on their vehicle.

On March 16, officers with the Elkins Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a silver Audi for having a plate that did not match the vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

Shanna Arman

The plate, officers learned, was registered to a PT Cruiser, and when officers approached the vehicle they noticed that the female passenger, identified as Shanna Arman, 40, of Elkins, was acting nervous and began to “lean towards the driver’s side of the vehicle as if she was attempting to exit,” officers said.

Officers told Arman to stay in the vehicle and observed her reaching into her pockets and “attempting to hide a package of cigarettes and a multicolored bag,” according to the complaint.

In open view from the outside of the vehicle, officers said they could also see “smoking devices” and syringe caps lying in the Audi; at that time, officers told Arman and the Audi’s driver, Jackson Taylor, 33, of Hiram, Ohio, to exit the vehicle.

Jackson Taylor

When officers searched the vehicle, they said they found a container labelled “mints” which contained what appeared to be methamphetamine, also in the Audi was a black zippered bag containing a set of digital scales with presumed methamphetamine residue and an additional bag with presumed methamphetamine inside.

Officers also found an identification card belonging to a “Jackie Taylor” as well as Taylor’s DHHR paperwork, and, according to the complaint, as well as several empty bags and a blue floral bag containing bags, rubber bands, two ledgers, a set of digital scales with presumed methamphetamine residue and another container which held two more bags of presumed methamphetamine, more empty bags and a bag containing presumed marijuana.

During the search, officers said they also found “a large amount” of U.S. currency, and in Arman’s cigarette pack, officers found two bags of presumed methamphetamine and a bag of presumed marijuana.

Arman and Taylor are both charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a felony. Both are being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.