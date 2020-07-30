2 people receive drug charges in Parsons after almost striking police cruiser while driving in the wrong lane, officers say

PARSONS, W.Va. — Two people have been given drug charges in Tucker County after almost striking a police cruiser while driving in the wrong lane, police said.

On July 29, officers with the Parsons Police Department were traveling north on U.S. 219 in Parsons when a black 2004 Ford Mustang crossed the center line of the highway and almost struck the officers’ cruiser, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said they had to swerve in order to keep from hitting the Mustang head on, and once they had safely avoided being hit by the vehicle, officers turned around in an attempt to catch up it.

Mercedes Wegman

When officers turned on their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren, they observed the Mustang “swerving and jerking left and right in the roadway,” according to the complaint.

The vehicle pulled over on Moore Station Road, and officers made contact with the Mustang’s driver whom they identified as Mercedes Wegman, 22, of Parsons, and asked her about her “erratic driving and travelling across the center line,” officers said.

While speaking with Wegman, officers “observed multiple indicators suggesting a strong possibility of narcotics in the vehicle,” and were also informed by the vehicle’s passenger, Gregory Coontz, 20, of Parsons, that there was a firearm in the center console that belonged to him, according to the complaint.

Gregory Coontz

Officers asked Wegman and Coontz to exit the vehicle, at which point they performed a pat down search of the two individuals and asked if there were any drugs in the vehicle, to which Wegman replied that there was an ‘eight ball’ of meth in her bag inside the vehicle, officers said.

A K-9 unit with the Tucker County Sheriff’s Department later arrived and performed an “air search” around the Mustang which “resulted in positive indication of narcotics being in the vehicle,” at which point officers performed a search, according to the complaint.

During the search, officers said they found a bag of presumed methamphetamine, a set of digital scales, “numerous” empty bags and a loaded handgun; on Coontz’s person, officers found “a plastic tube believed to be used for snorting drugs,” and he also stated the scales belonged to him.

Wegman and Coontz have both been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are both being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $25,000.