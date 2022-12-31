WESTON, W.Va. – Law enforcement in Lewis County is investigating after two people were stabbed at an apartment complex Friday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., Friday, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, the West Virginia State Police and the Weston Police Department all responded to the Weston Manor Apartments, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

When officers arrived, they found two people in an apartment who had been stabbed, the release said.

Both people were taken to Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital to be treated for their injuries, deputies said.

The incident is under investigation and more details are expected to be released at a later date, officials said.