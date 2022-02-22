MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two Philadelphia men have been charged after task force members locate more than 35 grams of fentanyl while executing a search warrant at a residence in Morgantown.

Christopher Ross

On Feb. 18, members of the Mon Metro Drug Task Force working with the Morgantown Police Department’s Special Response Team executed a search warrant on a residence on Weaver Street in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

Michael Howell

While executing the search warrant, task force members located Christopher Ross, 39; and Michael Howell, 30, both of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, inside the residence, task force members said.

Upon a search of the residence, task force members found “a white powdery substance which tested positive to contain fentanyl” inside of the rooms where Ross and Howell were located; the fentanyl was “prepackaged for retail sale,” according to the complaint.

Also during the search, task force members located U.S. currency, sets of digital scales and packaging material; the total weight of the fentanyl found during the search exceeded 35 grams, task force members said.

Ross and Howell have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.