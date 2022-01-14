2 Philippi residents plead guilty in federal meth case

ELKINS, W.Va. – Two Barbour County residents, who were recently named in a drug bust that involved more than 40 people, have pleaded guilty to federal charges.

Kayla Jenkins, 27, and Nicholas Buono, 34, both of Philippi, each pleaded guilty, Friday, to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.”

Both admitted to selling methamphetamine, also known as “crystal meth” and “ice,” in August 2020 in Barbour County, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Both Jenkins and Buono face up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $1 million.

The Mountain Region Drug Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over Friday’s plea hearings.

Both Jenkins and Buono are being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, awaiting their federal sentences.