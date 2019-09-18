2 picked up on drug charges after troopers receive larceny call from Weston Walmart

WESTON, W.Va. – Two people have been charged with drug-related crimes after troopers said they found drugs during a traffic stop stemming from a larceny complaint at the Walmart in Weston.

Troopers with the Weston detachment of the West Virginia State Police were notified at 5 p.m. on Sept. 17 of a larceny complaint at the Walmart on Berlin Road, according to a criminal complaint.

In the complaint call, troopers were advised that a man and a woman stole a battery pack and makeup from the store, and they left in a red Mitsubishi Eclipse with the W.Va. registration 2TX-221 and travelling towards the interstate, troopers said.

Later, troopers saw the Eclipse with a male driver and female passenger at a traffic light on W.Va. Route 33 and attempted to perform a traffic stop, which the driver of the Eclipse ignored at first, but stopped at the Mudlick intersection, according to the complaint.

Roger Lynch

The troopers spoke with the driver, who was identified as Roger Lynch, 54, of Lost Creek, who appeared to be nervous and talkative, and troopers smelled “a strong odor of marijuana” coming from the vehicle, troopers said.

Troopers then advised Lynch to exit the vehicle and asked him if there were any stolen items in his car, to which Lynch replied, “not that [I] knew of,” and the troopers advised Lynch that “his vehicle smelled like a dope bowl,” according to the complaint.

A search of the vehicle resulted in troopers finding a plasctic container with 25 grams of marijuana in four separate bags, a set of digital scales, a black tool box with two set of digital scales inside, 100-150 unused empty bags and 3.5 grams of methamphetamine, troopers said.

Rebecca Burns

Troopers also found multiple items of drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, and on the person of the female passenger, identified as Rebecca Burns, 37, troopers found a small glass container with methamphetamine inside, according to the complaint.

Burns stated that Lynch had picked her up from the store and that she had receipts from her purchases, troopers said. Lynch said he had recently found the marijuana and he was going to show a buddy, Lynch also said he drives many different people in his vehicle, according to the complaint.

Lynch is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $100,012 bond.

Burns is charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and taken into custody on active warrants from Harrison County. She is being held in Central Regional Jail on $25,012 bond.