2 Preston County residents charged with neglect after police allegedly find drugs, firearms in vehicle with child

MASONTOWN, W.Va. — Two people from Preston County are facing child neglect charges after officers said they responded to a domestic complaint call and found drugs and firearms in their vehicle.

On Nov. 14, officers with the Masontown Police Department responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance at the Rails and Trails entrance near West Depot Way and Sandbank Road, according to a criminal complaint.

Alex Pyles

When officers arrived on scene, they observed Alex Pyles, 25, of Tunnelton, standing beside a U-Haul truck yelling at Hayle Collingwood, 25, of Reedsville, who was sitting in the truck holding an infant, officers said.

Collingwood’s purse had been spilled onto the ground beside the truck, and officers told Pyles to stop yelling at her and walk to the officers to speak, according to the complaint.

Hayle Collingwood

At that point, Pyles attempted to enter the U-Haul, and had to be told by officers to come to them once more, and when asked if he had any weapons on him, he responded at first that he didn’t, then changed his answer to a yes, then a “well maybe,” officers said.

Officers then told Pyles they were going to perform a pat down search for safety reasons, and he should turn around, and when the pat down began, Pyles began to pull away and resist, according to the complaint.

While struggling with officers and after being taken to the ground, Pyles reached into his waistband and continued to resist, during which time Collingwood exited the U-Haul and started yelling at the officers struggling with Pyles, officers said.

Officers told Collingwood to return to the truck, and she did, at which point officers were able to restrain Pyles and place him in a pair of handcuffs, according to the complaint. Officers then waited for back-up to arrive before continuing to attempt a pat down of Pyles, according to the complaint.

Joined by the Preston County Sheriff’s Department, officers were able to approach Collingwood and learned that there were syringes in the U-Haul, as well as a rifle and other drug paraphernalia, officers said.

Officers then searched the truck, finding three firearms, 30 loose and used syringes which were uncapped, a syringe containing fluid, digital scales and other packaging materials located in the front compartment of the truck, according to the complaint.

During the pat down of Pyles, he tried to hide a metal container in his shoe, and when officers looked in the container there were 9.3 grams of methamphetamine, and Pyles was placed in a police cruiser to be detained, officers said.

According to the complaint, the temperature outside the truck was 26 degrees, and the infant who Collingwood had been holding was “covered in dirt, and was wearing a t-shirt and shorts with feces.” The child was also not wearing a diaper and appeared to not have been bathed nor was secured in the front seat of the U-Haul.

Officers also discovered that Collingwood and Pyles had been recently evicted from a residence and were residing in the U-Haul, officers said.

Collingwood is charged with gross child neglect. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Pyles is charged with possession with intent to deliver and gross child neglect. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.