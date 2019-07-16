2 Randolph County residents arrested on drug charges in Barbour County after routine traffic stop

CHESTNUT RIDGE, W.Va. – Two Randolph County residents have been charged with drug possession after a routine traffic stop, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Barbour County detachment of the West Virginia State Police.

Troopers were conducting a routine patrol Monday night near when they spotted a maroon Jeep Compass on Croston School Road in Chestnut Ridge. Later in the evening, troopers saw the same jeep on Chestnut Ridge Road, according to the complaint. When the troopers ran the registration and saw the inspection sticker, they noticed both were expired, troopers said.

John Holliday

The troopers then performed a routine traffic stop, and the driver, John Holliday, 29, of Valley Head, informed them that his license was suspended, trooper said. Holliday and the passenger in his vehicle, Jenny Wood, 28, of Elkins, began to act very nervous, at which point troopers requested assistance from the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department’s K9 unit, according to the complaint.

Troopers said that deputies with the K9 unit arrived and began an open air sniff of the vehicle, resulting in a positive indication of the odor of controlled substances and prompted a search of the Jeep. With help from the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department, troopers managed to find a bag of a crystal-like substance, later identified as methamphetamine, individually wrapped alongside a set of scales used for distribution in narcotics, according to the complaint.

Jenny Wood

Wood and Holliday were given a roadside interview by troopers, during which time the troopers found a black drawstring bag on Wood’s person which contained a plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance, five bags containing a brown substance of presumed heroin and two .22 caliber pistols, according to the complaint.

Holliday’s criminal history showed that he had been previously arrested for felony night-time burglary, which troopers said classifies him as a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Holliday has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver, one count of conspiracy to commit a felony and one count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $45,000 bond.

Wood has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $35,000 bond.