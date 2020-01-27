2 Randolph County residents charged following traffic stop in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. – Two Randolph County residents have been arrested following a traffic stop after police said they identified a woman who was wanted on multiple warrants and a man became irate.

Jack Carr Jr.

On Saturday, January 25, officers with the Elkins Police Department observed a vehicle pull off the side of the road on 11th Street in Elkins, according to a criminal complaint. Police said they witnessed a man walk up to the window of the vehicle before the vehicle pulled back onto the road. Officers said the vehicle did not have registration lights and the side window was busted out.

The complaint stated police followed the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop on Industrial Park Road. Police said the vehicle had three occupants, with the two passengers being Jack Carr Jr., 28, of Elkins and Michelle Hawkins, 22, also of Elkins.

Michelle Hawkins

After identifying the people in the vehicle, police said they believed Hawkins had active warrants for her arrest and began to check for those warrants. While doing so, Carr became irate and told police they could not continue to look around with their flashlights at the contents of the vehicle, according to the complaint. Officers also said that Carr began to try and retrieve something from Hawkins and became irate again when he noticed police observing him do so.

The complaint stated Carr then began to move things around in the vehicle to obstruct officers’ view of his and Hawkins’ hands, at which point he was asked to step out of the vehicle. Officers said Carr refused and ended up having to be removed from the vehicle by police and placed into hand restraints. At the same time, Hawkins was also placed into restraints, according to police.

While removing Hawkins from the vehicle, police said they also removed a baggie containing a crystal-like substance that was underneath her. Police also recovered a cell phone from where Carr was seated, a second cell phone where Hawkins was seated and a set of digital scales from the center console.

After being transported back to the police station for interviews, Hawkins stated she knew what Carr had but did not know what he had put underneath her, according to the complaint. Officers said Carr then began to make excited utterances stating that everything in the vehicle was his.

Carr was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and Hawkins was charged on her two felony warrants out of Randolph County, according to court documents. Both individuals are being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.