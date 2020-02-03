2 Randolph County residents facing drug charges after deputies respond to Elkins Economy Inn

ELKINS, W.Va. – Two Randolph County residents have been arrested on drug charges after deputies responded to a report of a disturbance at the Elkins Economy Inn on Saturday, according to a press release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Noel

The release stated that deputies arrived at the room where the disturbance was reported and observed drug paraphernalia. As a result of the investigation, deputies obtained search warrants for two rooms at the Elkins Economy Inn, according to deputies. The release stated that deputies recovered methamphetamine, heroin, cash, scales, baggies and a firearm, among other items during the search.

As a result of the investigation, Joshua Noel, 37, of Elkins was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, according to the release.

Trasonda Noel

The release also stated Trasonda Noel, 35, of Norton was arrested and charged with transporting a controlled substance into a correctional facility.

Deputies said the investigation is still underway and additional charges may be pursued.