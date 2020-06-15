2 receive drug charges, child neglect charge when deputies find a juvenile present during a raid in Taylor County

GRAFTON, W.Va. — Two Shinnston residents have received drug-related charges and one has received a child neglect charge after officers said they found a juvenile present during a drug raid.

On June 5, deputies with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant issued by the Taylor County Magistrate Court for a residence at the Green Tree Village Mobile Home Park. according to a criminal complaint.

Michael Whitehair

When officers arrived at the residence, they gave an announcement that they were going to enter and gave a 10-count before forcing their way into the residence, deputies said.

Upon entry, deputies discovered that there was no one present in the home, but while deputies were searching the home, two individuals came to the residence in a black sedan, identified as Michael Whitehair, 47, and Teresa Jones, 35, both of Shinnston, according to the complaint.

Deputies noted that there was also a juvenile in the sedan and that deputies were given consent to search the vehicle, deputies said. While speaking with Whitehair, he informed deputies that there was a safe with heroin inside at the back of the residence, according to the complaint.

While deputies were waiting for an additional warrant to search the safe, Whitehair informed them that he would get the heroin and then wait for a phone call for instructions on where to deliver it, deputies said, and when they searched Whitehair, he was in possession of $1,383 in cash.

In the back bedroom, deputies found a set of digital scales, as well as “other drug paraphernalia,” which included syringes and a “meth pipe,” according to the complaint, and deputies also located a handgun they assumed to have been stolen.

Deputies also learned that Jones was not to have contact with the juvenile in the vehicle, and that the child’s father did not know she was with Jones and that he was “under the impression that the juvenile went and stayed with a friend,” deputies said.

Jones told officers that she had used Xanax without having a prescription, and while she “wasn’t forthcoming with all her admission of drug use,” Jones did admit that she used heroin, according to the complaint.

Also deputies learned that a male had overdosed at Jones and Whitehair’s residence on June 2, and that the juvenile had been present at the time of the man’s overdose, deputies said, and that Jones denied knowing anything about Whitehair selling or doing heroin, but did admit that “she observed him do heroin a long time ago.”

Witnesses in the Green Tree Village Mobile Home Park informed deputies that “traffic comes and goes at all hours of the day and night” from Jones and Whitehair’s residence, according to the complaint.

Jones has been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and child neglect. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $28,000 bond.

Whitehair has been charged with prohibited acts and conspiracy to commit a felony. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.

Editor’s note: At the time this article was written, there was no mugshot available for Teresa Jones