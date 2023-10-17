CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people have been sentenced in connection to two separate rings that distributed drugs in north central West Virginia.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Brandy Hanshaw, also known as Brandy Deberry, 40, of Lumberport was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for distributing meth and conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of meth. Court documents said that Hanshaw sold meth in Harrison County and an investigation against her found more than 1.5 kilograms of meth connected to her.

Hanshaw was arrested in November 2020 along with six others in connection to a drug ring in Harrison County. She is the last of the seven to be sentenced.

In a separate case, Lewis Johnson, 35, of Detroit was sentenced to two years in federal prison after being charged in May 2021 with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl in Monongalia County.

Court documents and statements made in court said that Johnson was one of 11 people charged in a drug trafficking conspiracy that ran from Detroit to Monongalia County. Investigators said that they found around 70 grams of fentanyl during a search of Johnson’s vehicle and a hotel room he was staying in in Morgantown.